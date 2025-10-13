Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,241 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,334.4% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

