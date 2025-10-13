Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 3,580 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWD stock opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

