Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $137.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.