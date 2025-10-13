Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 13,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.