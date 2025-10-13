Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 2,579 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 105.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

