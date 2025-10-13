Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

