Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

