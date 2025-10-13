Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 41,694 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.00.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

