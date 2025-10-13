Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $10.65 Million Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

