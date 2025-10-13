Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,938 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 761,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 172,834 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,234 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 652,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

