Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $740,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $219.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $229.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

