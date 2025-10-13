Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $377,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 341,981 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 410,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $90.90 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

