Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 7,775 Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust $FXY

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.05.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

