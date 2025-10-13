Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

