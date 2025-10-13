Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 10,336 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after buying an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $139.80.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

