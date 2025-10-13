Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,829.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.4%

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

