Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 985 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $562,000. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 97,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $39.55 on Monday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

