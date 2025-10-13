Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 173.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $107.16 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.