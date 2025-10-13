Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $2.92

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.9167.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $257,042.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,684.40. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,142 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 99.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,976 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 139.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,049,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 610,449 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 123.1% during the first quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 1,026,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 566,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 532,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

