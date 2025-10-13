Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $155.60

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Plexus Trading Down 9.2%

PLXS opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,263.89. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,497. This represents a 25.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,856 shares of company stock worth $2,142,440 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $22,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plexus by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

