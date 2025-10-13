Analysts Set Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $98.83

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.1429.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of WHR opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -135.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.