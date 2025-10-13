Analyzing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BancFirst and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25 PCB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given PCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BancFirst has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.7% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BancFirst pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and PCB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $908.71 million 4.40 $216.35 million $6.95 17.28 PCB Bancorp $191.91 million 1.48 $25.81 million $2.13 9.31

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 24.94% 14.16% 1.70% PCB Bancorp 15.82% 10.58% 1.02%

Summary

BancFirst beats PCB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

