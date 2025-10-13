Apollon Financial LLC Sells 72 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Apollon Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 351,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day moving average is $536.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

