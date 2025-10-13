Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

