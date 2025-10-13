Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.02 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.