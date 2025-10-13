Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $271.99 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $292.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

