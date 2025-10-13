Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

