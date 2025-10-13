Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,010 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.34 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $98.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

