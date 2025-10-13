Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

