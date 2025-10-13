Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,519 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,663,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $206.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

