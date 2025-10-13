Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $49,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

