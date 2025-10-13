Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.85 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

