Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

