Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 78,448 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,448 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.