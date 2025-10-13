Banner Corporation $BANR Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4,612.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. Banner Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

