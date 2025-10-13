Best Airline Stocks To Watch Today – October 10th

Get alerts:

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, and Joby Aviation are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are the publicly traded equity shares of companies whose primary business is operating commercial aircraft to transport passengers and cargo. Investors in these stocks assess factors like passenger demand, fuel and labor costs, route networks and regulatory changes, making airline equities a cyclical sector sensitive to economic and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

