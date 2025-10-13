Best Energy Stocks To Research – October 10th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Oklo, and IREN are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of energy resources such as oil, natural gas and electricity. They encompass traditional fossil-fuel firms as well as renewable energy companies involved in solar, wind and biofuel generation. Investors buy energy stocks to gain exposure to commodity price swings, regulatory changes and long-term shifts in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Read More