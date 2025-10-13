Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

