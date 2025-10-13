Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.