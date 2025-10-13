Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $459.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

