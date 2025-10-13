Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

