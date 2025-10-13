Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after buying an additional 1,225,222 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,244 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 424,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.