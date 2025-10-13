Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 345,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

