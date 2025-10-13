Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $289.12 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.36.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

