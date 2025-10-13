Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.26 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $206.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

