Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.52 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,671 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 124,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

