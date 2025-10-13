Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 933 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

