Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $9,020,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4%

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

