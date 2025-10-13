Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,512.4% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,216,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,749,000 after purchasing an additional 188,203 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,647.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,953,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,246 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 282,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 703,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

