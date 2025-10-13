Blue Trust Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $137.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

